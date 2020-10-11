60ºF

Local News

Estranged husband shoots, kills wife before killing himself at Warren gas station

Family says murder-suicide is case of domestic violence

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

WARREN, Mich.A fatal shooting at a Warren gas station Saturday night has been identified as a murder-suicide between a woman and her estranged husband.

A 42-year-old man allegedly shot his wife, 52, before shooting and killing himself at a Sunoco gas station on Nine Mile and Hoover roads. Police say the couple was separated.

The family of the 52-year-old woman, identified as Kenya Simmons Goodman, say this was a case of domestic violence.

According to the family, Goodman has a 14-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old daughter.

Goodman and her separated husband were both from Hazel Park.

