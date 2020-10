GROSSE ILE, Mich. – A boat fire at Ford Yacht Club in Grosse Ile is still under investigation.

Crews responded to the fire on Wednesday at 6:37 a.m. and found two vessels engulfed in flames in the area designated as F-Dock.

The boats were still in the water and crews worked to make sure the fire didn’t continue to grow.

Nobody was on the boats and no injuries were reported.

