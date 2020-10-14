Man accused of shooting 36-year-old Pontiac man charged with first-degree murder

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after a Pontiac man was found shot, lying in the middle of the street on Sunday.

Scott Furney, of Pontiac, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Officials say at about 1:47 a.m. Sunday, a person walking to their friend’s house discovered a man lying in the middle of the street in the 100 block of Dwight Avenue. Officials say the man, identified as 36-year-old Michael Mulholland, was reportedly laying face down in the street and was surrounded by a large pool of blood. He was not moving but appeared to be holding his head.

Medics arrived on scene but officials say Muholland was “beyond help.” A physician pronounced the man dead remotely. Officials did not say where on the body the victim was shot.

Officials located a shell casing near the victim’s feet and a fragment of the slug near his head.

Furney was denied bail during his arraignment Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear in court next on October 22.

