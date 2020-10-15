6-year-old killed, parents hurt in 4-car crash caused by reckless driver, Waterford Twp. police say

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 6-year-old girl was killed and her parents were injured in a four-car crash caused by an apparent drunken driver who had been reported for driving recklessly, according to Waterford Township police.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highland and Airport roads in Waterford Township.

Officials said a 28-year-old Waterford Township man was driving a white 2016 Hyundai Sonata west on Highland Road. He was driving at a high speed, according to authorities.

The scene of an Oct. 14, 2020, crash at Highland and Airport roads in Waterford Township. (WDIV)

The Sonata rear-ended a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox that was stopped at the red light near the curb at Airport Road, police said. The impact caused the Equinox to hit 2018 Ford Fusion that was stopped in front of it at the light, officials said.

A 2019 Chrysler Pacific in the next lane was also struck, but it only had minor damages, and nobody inside was injured, according to police.

The Waterford Township man driving the Equinox and his 6-year-old daughter were transported to a nearby hospital, authorities said. Health officials said the man is still in critical condition, but his daughter died from her injuries.

The daughter of the child and wife of the man was driving the Fusion that was involved in the crash, police said. She suffered minor injuries, health officials said.

A vehicle involved in an Oct. 14, 2020, crash at Highland and Airport roads in Waterford Township. (WDIV)

Before the crash, the Sonata had been reported to police for driving recklessly, officials said. It was last seen near Scott Lake and Pontiac Lake roads, so officers were in the area trying to find it, according to authorities.

Initial 911 calls indicted that the Sonata was the same car involved in the crash at Highland and Airport roads, police said.

The driver of the Sonata was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. He is under arrest for his role in the crash.

Police said alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash.

Investigators will present the case to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office and expect him to be charged, they said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call Waterford Township police at 248-618-6064.