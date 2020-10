WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 6-year-old girl was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Waterford Township.

The crash happened in the area of M-59 and Airport Road.

Witnesses said the driver crashed into two vehicles.

The mother was at a dealership picking up her new car. Her husband and daughter were in the family’s other vehicle.

The family was at a traffic light when the driver crashed into the vehicles.

