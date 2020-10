DETROIT – The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning Thursday for most of southeast Michigan from 4 a.m. until 9 a.m. Friday.

The freeze warning has been issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Temperatures are expected to fall below 32 degrees. The NWS warns it could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could damage unprotected plumbing.

MORE: