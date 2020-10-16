47ºF

4 men arrested for allegedly shooting at officers on Detroit’s west side

Occupants in 2 vehicles shot at undercover vehicle

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

DETROIT – Four people are in custody after shots were fired at a police vehicle.

At about 9 p.m. Thursday, an undercover police vehicle with an auto theft task force was checking on a white Dodge Charger with improper plates as well as a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Occupants in both vehicles started shooting at the police car. No officer was hit and police did not fire back.

Police tracked the vehicles at another location, leading to a barricaded gunman situation at a third location -- a home on Robson Street.

