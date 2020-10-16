Ecorse couple arraigned on child abuse, murder charges charges involving 13-month-old twins

ECORSE, Mich. – James Edward Gibson and Lisa Marie Reed were charged with murder Friday in connection with the death of 13-month-old Zyaire Reed.

Gibson and Reed are currently facing first degree child abuse charges in connection with the surviving twin, Zion Michael Reed.

Prosecutors said the crimes happened while Gibson was living with Reed and her two 13-month-old sons. Gibson is not the father.

Police responded July 28 to a home in Ecorse to find the 13-month-old twins suffering from what detectives called “weeks of obvious abuse.”

Zyaire died at the hospital, and Zion endured surgery for two broken collar bones and a broken left femur. Officials said Zion’s ears were so badly injured that they believe he was picked up by his ears.

“The evidence in this case will show that Zyaire Reed suffered abuse for almost half of his very young life. He was 13-months-old when he died," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “The alleged facts of this case left seasoned prosecutors shaking their heads and vowing to seek justice for him.”

Gibson was charged with first degree murder and first degree child abuse.

Reed was charged with second degree murder and child abuse.

They are expected to return to court Monday.