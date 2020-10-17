Detroit motorcyclist hospitalized after crashing into hole

DETROIT – Stephanie Medina and her husband Diego Medina live in southwest Detroit on Vernor Highway.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, Diego was a half a mile from home when he approached a divided overpass.

“They told me he was trying to pass by a car and didn’t see a hole... when he tried to pass the car, he fell into the hole,” said Stephanie Medina.

Diego Medina was rushed to Henry Ford with serious injuries.

“They took him to the hospital and they told me he could die because he had bleeding on the brain,” said Stephanie Medina.

As Diego lied in the hospital, his family wondered why he wouldn’t see a huge hold in the road. His cousin believe there was construction that had been covered by planks.

Calls to city of Detroit officials led us to Wayne County and eventually the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD).

A day after our inquiries, crews were hard at work to seal the spot where Diego Medina crashed.

“I was really angry... because they could’ve put something over the hole,” Stephanie Medina said.

DWSD told Local 4 that there was a crew at the location the morning of Oct. 7, and upon leaving the site, the crew secured the area with barricades and caution tape. They are asking anyone with information to call police, suggesting that someone else removed the barriers and tape.

“He’s the one that does everything for us,” said Stephanie Medina.

Their family also includes their daughter, 2-year-old Casey.

“I’d never seen him like that. He really takes care of his family, so I want to take care of him,” Stephanie Medina said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account.