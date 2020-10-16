Man accused of killing 6-year-old girl in Waterford Twp. drunken driving crash facing 5 charges

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man accused of being drunk and driving recklessly at the time of a four-car crash that killed a 6-year-old girl and injured her parents in Waterford Township is facing five charges.

READ: 6-year-old killed, parents hurt in 4-car crash caused by reckless driver, police say

Trevor Duncan Taylor, 28, of Waterford Township, was driving a white 2016 Hyundai Sonata west on Highland Road at a high speed around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to authorities.

Trevor Duncan Taylor during his video arraignment on Oct. 16, 2020. (WDIV)

Taylor rear-ended a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox that was stopped at the red light near the curb at Airport Road, police said. The impact caused the Equinox to hit a 2018 Ford Fusion that was stopped in front of it at the light, officials said.

The scene of an Oct. 14, 2020, crash at Highland and Airport roads in Waterford Township. (WDIV)

A 2019 Chrysler Pacific in the next lane was also struck, but it only had minor damages, and nobody inside was injured, according to police.

Click here to view the original breaking news story from this crash.

The Waterford Township man driving the Equinox and his 6-year-old daughter were transported to a nearby hospital, authorities said. Health officials said the man is still in critical condition, but his daughter died from her injuries.

The woman driving the Fusion was the mother of the 6-year-old and wife of the man in the Equinox, police said. She suffered minor injuries, health officials said.

A vehicle involved in an Oct. 14, 2020, crash at Highland and Airport roads in Waterford Township. (WDIV)

Before the crash, the Sonata had been reported to police for driving recklessly, officials said. It was last seen near Scott Lake and Pontiac Lake roads, so officers were in the area trying to find it, according to authorities.

Initial 911 calls indicted that the Sonata was the same car involved in the crash at Highland and Airport roads, police said.

Taylor was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. Police said alcohol appeared to have been a factor in the crash.

Taylor was arraigned Friday from the hospital. He is charged with second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and reckless driving causing serious injury.

The second-degree murder charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, Judge Richard Kuhn said.

A plea of not guilty was entered on Taylor’s behalf. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail. If released, he can’t use alcohol or any other mind-altering substances or drive a motor vehicle. He would have to wear an alcohol tether and a GPS tether.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 26, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 3.