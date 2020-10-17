Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to host annual ‘Treats for Troops’ candy collection

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Parents wanting to get rid of extra candy after Halloween can donate them to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office for its 11th annual Treats for Troops.

The collection is “to send thanks, encouragement, and sweets to our troops overseas,” according to a press release.

“Treats for Troops is a great way parents can participate in a community service project with their kids while showing our troops we support them back home,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Halloween candy, wrapped -- individually wrapped and no chocolate -- can be dropped off until 4 p.m., Nov. 2 through Nov. 6, at the following substations: