Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to host annual ‘Treats for Troops’ candy collection

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Parents wanting to get rid of extra candy after Halloween can donate them to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office for its 11th annual Treats for Troops.
The collection is “to send thanks, encouragement, and sweets to our troops overseas,” according to a press release.
“Treats for Troops is a great way parents can participate in a community service project with their kids while showing our troops we support them back home,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard.
Halloween candy, wrapped -- individually wrapped and no chocolate -- can be dropped off until 4 p.m., Nov. 2 through Nov. 6, at the following substations:
- Headquarters, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 38E, Pontiac (Please designate one volunteer to bring collected candy to Sheriff’s headquarters in Pontiac no later than Friday, Nov. 6 at 4p.m.)
- Brandon Township substation, 15 South St., Ortonville
- Commerce Township substation, 2401 Glengary, Commerce Township
- 48390 Highland Township substation, 165 N. John St., Highland Township
- Independence Township substation, 6560 Citation Drive, Independence Township
- Orion Township substation, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion
- Oxford Township substation, 310 Dunlap Road, Oxford
- Rochester Hills Substation, 750 Barclay Circle, Rochester Hills