Detroit city officials lay out plans for safe Halloween

DETROIT – With COVID-19 numbers on the rise and Halloween right around the corner, the Detroit Health Department is urging everyone to take caution the All Hallows' Eve.

We’ve had to deal with a lot of changes this year and Halloween will be no different. Detroit mayor Mike Duggan is working to make sure there’s still a whole lot of fun in the city.

Now that we know a lot more about the coronavirus and how it spreads, we can make changes to things -- like Halloween -- and still keep them fun while also preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Unlike some areas of Metro Detroit, the Detroit Health Department and Duggan are not taking away Halloween. In fact, they’re encouraging people to indulge but much differently than in previous years

“A moderate risk activity could be a grab-and-go baggie on your porch to ensure you are separated,” said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair.

The Detroit police, fire and Parks & Recreation departments will be offering drive-up candy stations on Halloween.

“We know that trick-or-treating can be high risk, so we will have procedures in place,” said DPD assistant police chief Todd Bettison. “We are social distancing appropriately.”

For people who do still plan on trick-or-treating and passing out candy, the Detroit Health Department has laid out a list of guidelines to follow in order to keep everyone safe -- like wearing masks, even under costume masks since those won’t protect you from COVID-19.

Duggan said the guidelines are subject to change due to the growing potential of a second wave of coronavirus.

While Detroit’s number have increased, the area is doing a lot better than it was at the beginning of the pandemic. However, with cases on the rise, it’s crucial to keep Halloween safe this year.