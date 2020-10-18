Man accused of slashing pregnant woman’s throat outside Clinton Township police station arrested in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, Mich. – The Clinton Township Police Department announced that Kevin VanAelst was taken into custody Saturday morning in West Virginia.

Police said VanAelst allegedly slashed his pregnant ex-girlfriends throat outside of the Clinton Township police station. She is five months pregnant with his child.

The woman had a personal protection order against her former boyfriend because of his threatening behavior. She told police he sent an email where he threatened to shoot her entire family.

Police said she was dropping the paperwork off at the police station Friday when VanAelst confronted her in the parking lot. She was rushed to a hospital and had seven stitches put into her neck. She is expected to be OK.

According to authorities, Clinton Township police and U.S. Marshals received information that VanAelst’s vehicle was spotted in Charleston, West Virginia. The U.S. Marshal Service branch in Detroit contacted the Charleston branch, who then coordinated with state and local police to search.

Police said a West Virginia Police officer contacted U.S. Marshals when the vehicle was spotted unoccupied at a shelter. Marshals waited near the vehicle until VanAelst returned and he was arrested without incident.