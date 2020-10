DETROIT – One person was fatally shot and another injured in a shooting that happened on Detroit’s west side Monday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting took place in the 12500 block of Linwood in Detroit.

Police say the survivor sustained a grazing wound. There was heavy police presence in front of the Linwood Discount Liquor store after the shooting.

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit as this story continues to develop.

CRIME HEADLINES