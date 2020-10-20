Detroit police seek gunman wanted for non-fatal shooting of 46-year-old man

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a non-fatal shooting that happened on the city’s west side Saturday, Oct. 10.

Police say the incident took place at around 6:30 p.m. in the 18900 block of Ashton in Detroit.

The 46-year-old victim and Kareem Jerome McPherson were involved in a verbal altercation. During the altercation McPherson pulled out a weapon and fired shots, injuring the victim.

The suspect then fled the scene. As of Monday the victim was still hospitalized and being treated for his injuries.

McPherson is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has a light brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

CRIME HEADLINES