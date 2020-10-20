Wellness teams sent out to check on Detroit Public Schools Community District students

DETROIT – Wellness teams were sent out to check on Detroit Public Schools Community District students for the third time.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti is concerned for the safety, food security and learning status of students in the district.

The wellness teams are made up of hundreds of volunteers. They worked to canvass neighborhoods to reach out to students and their parents.

The district has always fought the uphill battle to circumnavigate poverty, transportation and social environment to get students into school. Last year, the chronic absentee rate was around 37 percent. This year, it hovers closer to 60 percent.

