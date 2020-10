Published: October 21, 2020, 12:26 am Updated: October 21, 2020, 12:35 am

DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal assault Tuesday afternoon in the 19500 block of Fairport Street.

Detroit police said that at about 5 p.m., a 34-year-old male victim appeared to have been assaulted outside of the location.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.