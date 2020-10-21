Detroit Public Schools Community District expected to be released from state oversight

DETROIT – For the last 11 years the Detroit Public Schools Community District has been under the auspices of some type of state supervision -- but in five days that will change.

For the first time since 2009, the Detroit public schools system is poised to be released from state supervision.

Robert Bob was brought in as an emergency financial manager of the school system when it was facing debt and mismanagement. The controversial appointment by then-governor Jennifer Granholm was made when the district had 172 schools, 85,000 students and a deficit of $219 million -- which ballooned to more than $363 million the first year after the appointment.

In 2011 the job was assumed by Darnell Early and the district didn’t get much better. He left the position and went on to become the emergency manager of Flint -- and made the now infamous decision to switch the water system, which poisoned thousands of people with lead.

In 2020, with a painful mix of cuts, controversy and work -- the district now has 110 schools, 49,000 students and a $0 deficit.

Local 4 has confirmed that on Oct. 26, when the Financial Review Commission or the Michigan Department of Treasury meets -- on the agenda is a vote to remove the district from state control. It’s a plan superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti has been working on for three years.

Detroit schools will have full independent command and autonomy over its finances and structure.

