Car theft at Huron Township rail yard leaves 1 dead

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed Thursday after several automobile thefts at a Wayne County rail yard.

Police said several people tried to steal cars and one ended up in a nearby pond.

CSX Transportation said the group was able to steal six cars and some have been recovered.

At about 4 a.m., Huron Township police got a call about several people trying to steal cars from the CSX Rail Yard on Pennsylvania Road, between Huron River Drive and I-275.

The vehicles are parked in a secure delivery lot waiting to be shipped on trains.

At some point, one of the drivers lost control and the vehicle ended up overturned in a pond on the properties.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that someone had died. It’s not clear if that person was in the vehicle that rolled over and was partially submerged.

Police are now working to identify the man who died and notify his family.

CSX Transportation said three of the stolen cars have been recovered and thanked officers from the Romulus and Huron Township police departments for their quick response.

