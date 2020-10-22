ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 22, 2020

What to know today 🌅

Senate Judiciary Committee meets to vote on Amy Coney Barrett nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee meets Thursday to discuss and vote on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Watch the hearing live here beginning at 9 a.m.

Trump and Biden to meet for final debate tonight

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday, one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing incumbent to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

Grant Hermes and the Trust Index team will be fact checking the debate live tonight on ClickOnDetroit.

Trending 📈

Experts look to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 numbers as a warning

Until the beginning of September, Wisconsin’s 7-day average stayed below 1,000 a day. Since Sept. 9, their case counts have gone up. In Michigan, we crossed the 1,000 cases-a-day mark roughly three weeks ago and our cases continue to rise. That doesn’t mean Michigan is destined to follow Wisconsin’s lead by three weeks, but everyone should take the trend seriously.

What will holidays look like with COVID? Michigan offers guidance on travel, gatherings

Coronavirus cases are rising in Michigan and around the country -- and many are asking -- what will the holidays look like?

If you’re looking for some guidance, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a guide on holiday travel and gatherings.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 150,989 as of Wednesday, including 7,086 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 1,597 new cases and 33 additional deaths. On Tuesday, the state reported 149,392 total cases and 7,053 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths have increased in the last month in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 35,000 per day, with the positive rate around 4.5% in the last week.

Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last four weeks, including a slight uptick in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,670 on Tuesday, the highest it has ever been. The state’s fatality rate is 4.7%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 32,800 on Monday. More than 109,000 have recovered in Michigan.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 3.2 million have recovered in the U.S., with more than 8.2 million cases reported across the country. More than 221,400 have died in the U.S.

Worldwide, more than 40.9 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 1.12 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Here’s a look at more of the data: