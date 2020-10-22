27-year-old man shot by intruders inside mother’s Detroit home

DETROIT – A 27-year-old man was shot Wednesday night by men who broke into his mother’s home on Detroit’s east side.

Officials say the victim went to check in on his unwell mother at her home in the 14900 block of Lappin Street near Hayes Street and Seven Mile Road. Upon entering the house, the victim discovered that his mother was not home -- rather two intruders were inside and armed.

The victim was reportedly shot four times: once in both arms, once in his back and a fourth bullet went through his neck and out of his mouth, according to authorities. The 27-year-old man was able to drive himself to the hospital where he is currently in surgery. He is expected to be OK.

The mother, who was out shopping at the time, later arrived at the home after the incident and was not harmed.

