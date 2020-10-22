Loyola High School debate team weighs in ahead of Thursday night’s presidential debate

By most accounts, the last presidential debate was an ugly affair -- in which polite discussion was the exception instead of the rule.

On Thursday night, in Nashville, there will be the option of muting the participants' microphones -- but should it really have to come to that? A group of young debaters in Detroit know what it means to have a civil exchange of ideas and on Thursday the showed how it was done.

The debate students at Loyola High School in Detroit are preparing to watch the debate. The young men often prepare for up to 10 hours a day for debates.

They learn massive amounts of information so that they can argue for or against any given topic with authority, knowledge and an ability to be understood.

