72ºF

Local News

Teen last seen in Detroit missing for almost two weeks

Missing teen in good health

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, News, Detroit, Wayne County, DPD, Detroit Police Department, Lenox, Travis Thomas, Search, Missing People
The teen has been missing for almost two weeks.
The teen has been missing for almost two weeks. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old named Travis Thomas who was last seen Oct. 10 around 2:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Lenox in Detroit.

Thomas reportedly left that location on foot traveling southbound towards Jefferson Avenue.

He is described as White, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes.

Thomas went missing wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jogging pants, and black flip-flops. The missing teen is in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

READ MORE: Missing in Michigan reports

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: