Teen last seen in Detroit missing for almost two weeks

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old named Travis Thomas who was last seen Oct. 10 around 2:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Lenox in Detroit.

Thomas reportedly left that location on foot traveling southbound towards Jefferson Avenue.

He is described as White, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes.

Thomas went missing wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jogging pants, and black flip-flops. The missing teen is in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

