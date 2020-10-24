Michigan man accused of murder, mutilation headed to trial

Published: October 24, 2020, 12:26 am Updated: October 24, 2020, 12:42 am

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. – A man accused of killing and mutilating 25-year-old Kevin Bacon last year is standing trial.

Mark Latunski faced a judge Friday in Shiawassee County District Court.

Michigan State Police trooper Robert Viviano testified Friday that he found Bacon’s body in Latunski’s basement, according to a report from WEYI.

The defense is arguing that it was not murder, but assisted suicide.

Latunksi was found fit to stand trial earlier this month and was arraigned on open murder and mutilation charges. He remains in a psychiatric facility without bond.

His next hearing is scheduled for next Friday.

