Walled Lake teacher receives Michigan Lottery’s Excellence in Education award

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – A Walled Lake Consolidated School District teacher received the Michigan Lottery’s Excellence in Education award.

According to a press release, Sarah Dodds, a teacher at Glengary Elementary School, is awarded $1,500 in addition to a $500 grant for her classroom, school or district, and a plaque.

“The children are absolutely my driving force. The moments when they can finally accomplish something they have been trying to do for a long time, are a huge source of pride for me," Dodds said.

Dodds previously taught second and third grades at Mary Helen Guest Elementary. Michelle Fiebke-Lang, retired Mary Helen Guest principal, said, “Sarah has served on numerous WLCSD District and school committees. Staff rely on her as a teacher leader in Literacy and Restorative Practices. As a parent in the District, Sarah continues to serve as the Guest PTA secretary."

Dodds has been an educator for 16 years, all with Walled Lake Consolidated School District.

“Sarah has been such a fantastic addition to the Glengary community. She is passionate about building positive relationships, committed to excellence, and leads by example with the ‘Other People Matter’ mindset. We feel blessed to have her as a Gator," said Glengary principal RosaLeigh Johnson.

One of the weekly winners will be selected as the Educator of the Year. Recipient of that award will be receive a $10,000