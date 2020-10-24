Warren police fatally shoot man after 9-hour standoff

WARREN, Mich. – A man was killed by police in Warren Saturday after a nine-hour standoff.

According to authorities, the incident started Friday night at the Lancaster Woods Condominiums, near the intersection of 12 Mile and Hayes roads.

Residents are in shock after what happened.

“It’s really hard to see something like this happen really close to home," said neighbor Adrian Gigg. "I grew up in this community.”

“I saw a lot of police,” said neighbor Kevin Nguyen. “I heard the whole thing.”

Police said the man had “mental issues" and barricaded himself inside a unit on an upper floor, tried to set the building on fire and threatened officers.

“I’m very shocked. We had seen the individual down at the pool a few times before," Gigg said. “A lot of people in this area tried their best to help him out in multiple ways.”

Authorities said police negotiators tried talking to the man for nine hours.

Police said after he tried to set the building on fire, he jumped out of a window with a handgun and officers used lethal force when he reportedly would not put down his weapon.

“I would much rather seen a better outcome versus a death," Gigg said. “With situations like this, you know Warren had to do their best job to protect the citizens and the people within this area. It’s a really unfortunate situation.”