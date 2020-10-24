Women robbed and assaulted by gunman wearing clown mask overnight inside Detroit home

DETROIT – The man wanted by police who assaulted and robbed two women overnight concealed his face behind a clown mask.

According to police, the incident happened at 1:19 a.m. in the 5400 block of Seneca in Detroit today.

During the incident a 52-year-old woman was assaulted. The second victim, a 66-year-old woman, was shot and had her wallet stolen.

The incident started when the two women heard a knock at the door of the home in the area. When they opened the door the unknown man forced his way inside.

Police say he first assaulted the 52-year-old woman. No details were provided on how the woman was assaulted. Then he shot the second victim and fled the scene with her wallet.

The woman who was shot survived and is in stable condition.

Police describe the shooter as Black, in his 30s, and was wearing a black hooded sweater with the clown mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740.

