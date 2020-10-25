43-year-old injured by unknown shooter in Detroit

DETROIT – Police are searching for an unknown shooter who injured a 43-year-old man on Saturday, Oct. 25 during a shooting.

The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 14300 block of Maddelein Street in Detroit.

Police say the victim was getting out of his car when shots were fired by the shooter from the inside of an unknown vehicle.

The victim suffered a grazed wound and was released at the scene by medics.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940.

