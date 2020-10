TROY, Mich. – Police were investigating reports of shots fired Sunday evening in the parking lot on the south side of Somerset Collection in Troy.

No injuries were reported. The suspected shooter also fled the area, police said. Officers did find bullet shell casings on the ground.

Police don’t believe this was a random shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting needs to contact Troy police.

