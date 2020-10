Published: October 27, 2020, 12:18 am Updated: October 27, 2020, 12:38 am

DETROIT – Two men were rushed to the hospital on Monday night after shots were fired at a van on Detroit’s west side.

The crash happened in the Grand River Avenue and Greenfield Road area.

Police say the 33-year-old driver had to undergo surgery as a result. The 61-year-old passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The van crashed into a utility pole after the shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Crime Headlines