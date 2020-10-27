Detroit leaders outline plans for recreational marijuana shops

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan along with city councilman James Tate introduced a new ordinance at a press conference Monday afternoon that outlines plans for recreational marijuana shops.

The plan includes a social equity program focused on inclusion and opportunity.

“It ensures that the residents of Detroit which has been disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs has a fair chance and opportunity that the cannabis industry has to offer,” said Tate.

Now those negatively impacted by illegal marijuana sales in the past will have the same chance to make a profit off the industry the legal way. This goes especially for minority applicants.

But cannabis legal group principal attorney, Barton Morris, believes there is a group that deserves the same opportunity.

“There have been 75 dispensaries, medical dispensaries in the City of Detroit that also have been waiting and hoping that they would be given the first opportunity for a recreational retail license,” said Morris.

He’s hoping the plan can be changed in the future, in the meantime, the mayor is standing behind the proposal.

“I think you’re going to be impressed. While this is the beginning. City council may amend this proposal,” said Duggan.

Under the new plan there will be 10 types of licenses available to people operating in the city. At least half of those will be issued to legacy Detroiters who have lived here for an extended period of time. People can start applying for those licenses in 2021.

There will be a six-week exclusive early licensing period for Detroit Legacy applicants.

