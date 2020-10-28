Metro Detroit couple celebrates 70 years of marriage and more

DETROIT – Sam and Faith Strong will celebrate 70 years of marriage next month and while COVID-19 prevented them from holding a party, they still found ways to celebrate.

Faith was 17 when they married in 1940 and Sam was 24.

They said they’ve had their ups and downs, but they’re still partners.

