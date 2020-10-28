Walled Lake Schools delays return to in-person learning following security breach

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – Walled Lake Schools has delayed its return to in-person learning following a security breach.

According to a letter sent to parents, the district’s grading and scheduling systems, bus route creation software and other key systems were impacted.

The new return date will be November 9th.

The decision applies to all pre-k through fifth grade glasses as well as all basic classroom students in middle school, high school and the adult transition problem.

Here’s the entire letter sent to parents:

Dear Parents/Guardians:

With the recent hack of Walled Lake Schools' network on Oct. 10, 2020, our ability to sufficiently prepare for the Nov. 4 scheduled return to in-person learning has been compromised. Our grading and scheduling systems, student class list creation module, printing and copying capabilities, and bus route creation software have all been affected. Full internet capabilities are not yet restored and are coming back in phases across our buildings.

· Although we had hoped to start on time, the two-week shutdown due to the hack will create only a three-day delay in opening, moving the return to in-person learning to Nov. 9. This decision applies to all Pre-K through fifth-graders, as well as all Basic Classroom students in middle school, high school and the Adult Transitions Program. Pre-K and Prime Time Care will begin the week of Nov. 16.

· The following table illustrates the new transition timeline: Revised Timeline 20-21

We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your continued patience. This targeted computer hack of Walled Lake Schools was impossible to anticipate and the timing could not have been worse. However, we are excited to have students return safely to in-person instruction and want to make sure all of our systems are fully operational to ensure a smooth start to the new school year.

Sincerely,

Kenneth Gutman

Superintendent of Schools