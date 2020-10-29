2 Northville students test positive for COVID-19, 75 quarantined after out-of-school parties

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge has some perspective on the coronavirus situation in Northville.

Two Northville students tested positive and 75 people have been quarantined after out-of-school parties.

From the description of the circumstance, McGeorge said only having two cases sounds very fortunate. There still might be more identified over time. These incidents are really important reminders of how seriously any group events need to be taken.

READ: Northville Public Schools buses can’t run Monday as drivers quarantine due to COVID exposure

That includes parties and athletic events. Anytime you have close, unprotected contact with someone you put yourself and anyone you’re with at risk.

Quarantines are necessary to prevent additional spread after people were exposed at a high risk event. It’s important to note that this doesn’t only affect the people that were directly exposed. There’s a ripple effect.

Everytime a new case is identified out of the first exposure, it triggers more quarantines. That’s why, while we’re still trying to contain the spread, it’s always going to be smart to limit the number of people you come in close contact with.

