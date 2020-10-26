Northville Public Schools buses can’t run Monday as drivers quarantine due to COVID exposure

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – The Northville Public Schools district did not have enough bus drivers available Monday morning due to COVID-19 exposure that has drivers quarantining.

Only special education transportation runs were available Monday morning. The rest of the K-12 transportation was unavailable. Here is the release from the district on Monday morning:

"Earlier today, we notified our community of a positive COVID-19 case within our transportation operations office requiring the quarantine of non-driving staff. At that time, and in consultation with Durham Transportation, a plan was developed to ensure continuity of operations during this time. Unfortunately, Durham Transportation Services has notified the District late this evening that additional drivers have called in their absence from work tomorrow, resulting in a shortage of drivers, in addition to the staff members quarantined as a result of a COVID-19 exposure. This shortage of staff has compromised the District’s ability to safely and timely transport all eligible bus riders to school on Monday, October 26, 2020.

As a result, Northville Public Schools student transportation for all general education routes will not be available on Monday, October 26, 2020 -- this means NO BUSES for regular bus routes at any of our schools.

The only transportation services available on Monday, October 26, 2020 will be for those students scheduled for door-to-door Special Education transportation.

Northville Public Schools will continue to work closely with Durham Transportation to resume K12 transportation as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding in light of this unexpected development resulting from Durham staff quarantines, and additional absences."