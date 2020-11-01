Detroit police investigating non-fatal shooting that injured 20-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened in the 6100 block of Marseilles in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 30.

According to police, the incident took place at around 9 p.m. when the 20-year-old victim and another person were driving inside a 2011 White Ford Fusion north on Marseilles. While they were inside the vehicle two unknown men dressed in all black began firing shots at them and struck the White Ford Fusion.

The victim ended up hitting a parked car as a result.

He was taken to a hospital and is currently in stable condition. There is no description of the suspects as of now.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Crime Headlines