ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 2, 2020

Michigan Election 2020: How to view your sample ballot for Nov. 3

The 2020 General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3 -- with important races up and down the ballot in Michigan. You can prepare with a sample ballot.

While millions have already voted in the 2020 General Election, millions of other will still be voting in person on Tuesday. If you’re voting in-person, here’s what you need to know.

Sister claims ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will be released from prison this week

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is expected to be released from prison this week, after serving seven years of a 28-year sentence for his role in a major corruption scandal, according to Kilpatrick’s sister.

“Due to suffering severe health challenges we expect Kwame Kilpatrick to receive a grant for COVID-19 compassionate release from the FBOP this week,” Ayanna Kilpatrick tweeted on Sunday night.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 178,180 as of Saturday, including 7,340 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update represents 3,792 new cases -- Michigan’s highest single-day total. Saturday’s update also represents 31 additional deaths, 20 of those identified from a Vital Records review. On Friday, the state reported a total of 174,388 cases and 7,309 deaths.

On Saturday the state reported a total of 121,093 recoveries.

Michigan does not report COVID-19 data on Sundays, instead reporting a Sunday and Monday combined total on Monday.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to above 5%. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last four weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Read more: Michigan COVID testing is up. But so is the positivity rate

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,879 on Saturday, the highest it has ever been. The state’s fatality rate is 4.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 52,000 as of Friday, its highest mark on record.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 3.5 million have recovered in the U.S., with more than 9 million cases reported across the country. More than 229,000 have died in the U.S.

Here’s a look at more of the data: