Driver fires gunshot at off-duty Oakland County deputy on I-96 in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. – The Local 4 Defenders have obtained a deputy’s call to 911 detailing from start to finish how he was headed to work and out of the no where, another driver pulled up beside him and fired a shot.

“I am an off duty deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. I am driving on I-96 westbound, and a vehicle just fired a weapon at me,” said the deputy while on the phone with 911 dispatch.

That Oakland County deputy remained calm and cool after the driver pulled up to him on westbound I-96 in Livonia at Merriman and fired the shot at him.

“I can’t catch up to it to get a plate. I am going pretty fast and I am not catching up to it,” said the sheriff on the phone call.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said the incident happened at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The deputy on the line with 911 described what happened and provided a good description of the gunman.

“I don’t know if he hit my vehicle or not. I saw the gunshot, heard it,” he continued on the phone.

The 911 dispatcher asked whether it was fired from the driver’s side or the passenger’s side.

Responding to the dispatcher the deputy described the shooter as a Black man who might have had dreads or braids.

The deputy also tried to keep up with the gunman who started speeding south on Newburgh Road in Livonia.

“I was going about 100 trying to catch up, but I couldn’t,” he said.

The question of whether he was targeted due to being a law enforcement officer still lingers. The deputy says he was in his own unmarked truck with dark windows.

He does not think the driver could see him or know that he was a deputy.

“I have dark, tinted windows so I am positive he couldn’t have seen me, or know who I am. I don’t know if it is anything related to me, specifically or you know,” he said.

That driver was in a navy Mercury Milan with a Michigan plate. He also had a lighter colored sweatshirt.

“Yup, he definitely, he shot my truck,” said the deputy.

There is a reward to catch the gunman. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Livonia Police Department.

