35ºF

Local News

Oakland County deputy shot at on I-96 in Livonia, sheriff says

$1,000 reward offered for information

Tags: Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Livonia, Oakland County Deputy, Shooting, Local News, Local, Metro Detroit, News, Interstate 96, I-96, Freeway Shooting, Michigan, Wayne County, Oakland County

LIVONIA, Mich. – A deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was shot at on Interstate 96 in the Livonia area Saturday night, Sheriff Mike Bouchard said in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

“Last night, one of our deputies was traveling at approximately 2000 hours, between Merriman and Farmington Road exit. A blue Mercury Milan slowed down and pulled up along-side his vehicle," read the tweet.

Bourchard said a man, described as Black and in his mid-20s to early 30s, fired a shot at the deputy, hitting his vehicle. No interaction or altercation occurred before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Livonia police at 734-466-2470 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.

There is a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.