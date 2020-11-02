Oakland County deputy shot at on I-96 in Livonia, sheriff says

LIVONIA, Mich. – A deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was shot at on Interstate 96 in the Livonia area Saturday night, Sheriff Mike Bouchard said in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

“Last night, one of our deputies was traveling at approximately 2000 hours, between Merriman and Farmington Road exit. A blue Mercury Milan slowed down and pulled up along-side his vehicle," read the tweet.

Bourchard said a man, described as Black and in his mid-20s to early 30s, fired a shot at the deputy, hitting his vehicle. No interaction or altercation occurred before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Livonia police at 734-466-2470 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.

There is a $1,000 reward.