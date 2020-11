WARREN, Mich. – Police arrested an armed man at the end of a standoff in Warren.

Warren Police Department’s Special Response team responded to a home near Toepfer and Hoover roads. Police said the standoff started after an argument between a couple at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said that at some point, the man fired four shots. No one was injured.

Police negotiated with the man and eventually took him into custody.