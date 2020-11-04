Detroit police search for 15-year-old missing since Friday

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Carly-Madison Sparks.

Detroit police said the teen was last seen at about 9 p.m. on Oct. 30 in the 2700 block of Hooker Street. Police said Carly left the location without permission and has not been seen or heard from since.

The teen is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 170 pounds and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue coat, white hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, and black and beige boots with a short hairstyle.

Police said she is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

More: Missing in Michigan