An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in southwest Detroit.

The scene is in the area of Springwells, north of I-75.

Police said the suspect fired shots into a house early Tuesday morning.

Officers actually chased him twice, and during the second chase, he fired shots at police. Officers fired back, hitting him.

His condition is not known at this time.

