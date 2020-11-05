Family holds vigil for 7-year-old Detroit girl killed in drive-by shooting

Family members came together to keep the memory of a 7-year-old girl alive after she was killed in a drive-by shooting last week.

Reginae Williams was shot in the head while sitting on her couch inside her Detroit home on Oct. 28. Detroit police say at about 8:20 p.m. an unknown suspect in a dark blue vehicle reportedly drove by and fired shots into the home in the 3900 block of Bedford Street, striking the child.

Williams was originally rushed to the hospital and listed in critical condition. She was then downgraded into grave condition on Oct. 29 before later dying at the hospital from her injuries.

Those responsible for the girl’s death are still on the loose one week later.

“Reginae: she was a light," said Dominique Clark, the victim’s cousin. “She was a light, happy kid. Very smart.”

Family members held a vigil on Wednesday in memory of the young girl whose death sent shockwaves through the community.

Neighbors have since wondered why someone would randomly want to shoot into Williams' home on Bedford Street that night.

“This was a street on the east side of Detroit that hadn’t had many problems," said Detroit Police Chief James Craig. “Who would have thought that a group of cowards would have come and fired shots into the home.

“We are moving forward (with the investigation) and we’re still asking for the public’s help,” Craig added.

Craig tells Local 4 that the police department won’t stop until the shooter, or shooters, is found. In the meantime, the family is still grieving a life taken way too soon.

“I believe she could have become anything because her light was that bright," Clark said. “But God is good and he is real, and I believe that he’ll serve justice.”

Anyone with information on who may be responsible for the murder are asked to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. The identity of the shooter(s) is unknown at this time. Police say the suspect’s vehicle is likely a dark blue or black older model of a Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury.

