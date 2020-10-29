7-year-old girl shot in head at Detroit home now in grave condition, officials say

DETROIT – A 7-year-old girl who was shot in the back of the head on Wednesday night is now in grave condition, according to Detroit police.

Officials say the child was shot while sitting on a couch in her Detroit home in the 3900 block of Bedford Street, near Outer Drive and Mack Avenue at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. An unknown suspect reportedly drove by and fired a shot into the home, striking the girl in the back of the head.

The child was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition on Wednesday night. She has since been downgraded to grave condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The identity of the shooter(s) is unknown at this time. Police say the suspect’s vehicle is likely a dark blue or black older model of a Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury.

The suspect reportedly circled the area prior to the shooting. Police say the vehicle then fled the scene after the shooting, heading north on Bedford Street.

Detroit police shared a video of the wanted vehicle, though it is difficult to see due to the image quality. You can watch the video below.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

