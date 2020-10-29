47ºF

Local News

7-year-old girl shot inside Detroit home by drive-by shooter, police say

Child shot in back of head, in critical condition

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Detroit Shooting, Shooting, Outer Drive, Bedford Street, Mack Avenue, Detroit Police, Detroit Police Department, Local, News, Local News, Child Shooting

DETROIT – A 7-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot on Detroit’s east side Wednesday night, officials say.

Detroit police say at about 8:20 p.m. the 7-year-old girl was shot while sitting on a couch inside her home in the 3900 block of Bedford Street, near Outer Drive and Mack Avenue. An unknown suspect in a dark blue vehicle reportedly drove by and fired shots into the home, striking the child in the back of the head.

Officials say the child was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

The identity of the shooter(s) is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

More: Local News

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: