DETROIT – Police investigated a bomb threat Friday near the TCF Center in Downtown Detroit.

According to the Detroit Police Department, nothing has been found to verify the threat.

Police received a call at about 5 p.m. on Friday from Michigan State Police saying that a woman claimed that a bomb had been left in the area.

After a sweep near the TCF Center up to the Coleman Young Municipal Center, Detroit police say they did not find anything as of 6:22 p.m. Friday.

