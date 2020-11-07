Metro Detroit weather: Beautiful November weekend ahead

DETROIT – I’ve been telling you for over a week now to start planning for an unusually beautiful November weekend, and it’s now here.

It’s been beautiful since this past Tuesday so, given the time of year, I’m going to declare the period from Tuesday through this coming Tuesday the Best Weather Week of 2020. There…it’s official!

Expect mostly sunny skies both today and Sunday, with highs of 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) both days. Saturday night’s low will be in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees (8 to 10 degrees Celsius).

Wind should remain light through the weekend…blowing from the southwest today and the south on Sunday.

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the low 50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Monday…the beat goes on! Highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and continued warm on Tuesday. As I mentioned in yesterday’s article, I think Tropical Storm Eta in the Gulf will slow down our approaching cold front enough to get us one more nice spring-like day. Highs again in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Here are Detroit’s record highs for the next four days…we’ll likely tie or break records on three of the four days!

Sat: 70° / 21°C (1916)

Sun: 71° / 21.5°C (1915)

Mon: 75° / 24°C (1999)

Tue: 68° / 20°C (1999)

The cold front comes through Tuesday night with some showers. Temps will probably drop into the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius) and hold steady until after the front comes through.

Becoming mostly sunny on Wednesday, with temperatures likely either holding steady in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius), or perhaps even falling a bit during the day as the colder air mass behind the front moves in.

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with low in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Right now, next Saturday looks mostly sunny, and next Sunday looks showery. Obviously, this could change, but that’s how things are shaping up on the long range computer models right now.

