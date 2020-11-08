Metro Detroit weather: Record breaking Saturday

DETROIT – It’s official: today’s high of 71 degrees (21.5 degrees Celsius) broke our old record of 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius), which was set way back in 1916. And we’ll be close to the next three days' record highs!

Our Saturday night will be crystal clear, with lows in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius), and a very light wind from the south.

Expect mostly sunny skies Sunday, with highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius). Some models suggest that our south wind will back to a southeast wind during the afternoon. If that wind change materializes, then we’ll be in the mid to upper 60s (19 to 29 degrees Celsius) on the east side, and warmer farther west away from the lakes.

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the low 50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Monday -- the beat goes on! Highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and continued warm on Tuesday, as Tropical Storm Eta in the Gulf will slow down our approaching cold front enough to get us one more nice spring-like day. Highs again in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Here are our next few record highs:

Sat: 70° / 21°C (1916) **We broke the record!**

Sun: 71° / 21.5°C (1915)

Mon: 75° / 24°C (1999)

Tue: 68° / 20°C (1999)

The cold front comes through Tuesday night with some showers. Temps will probably drop into the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius) and hold steady until after the front comes through.

Becoming mostly sunny on Wednesday, with temperatures likely either holding steady in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius), or perhaps even falling a bit during the day as the colder air mass behind the front moves in.

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with low in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Right now, next Saturday looks mostly sunny, and next Sunday looks showery. Obviously, this could change, but that’s how things are shaping up on the long range computer models right now.

