2 arraigned after Port Huron teen robbed, assaulted

PORT HURON, Mich. – Police are investigating after a 17-year-old man was assaulted and robbed.

The incident happened on Thursday at 1 p.m. The 17-year-old Port Huron resident was on 14th Street and Bancroft Street waiting for a ride from an acquaintance. He entered a vehicle with four other individuals inside and was robbed and assaulted. One of the suspects had a handgun.

Later the same day, Damarion Lucious Taylor, 17, from Port Huron turned himself in at the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. He was lodged in the St. Clair County Intervention Center.

The Major Crimes Unit arrested Vohnda Love Edwards, 21, of Port Huron. She is accused of being involved in the crime. She was also lodged at the St. Clair County Intervention Center. Edwards was arraigned on Sunday on the charge of aiding and abetting an armed robbery.

Taylor was arraigned on Monday on the charge of armed robbery. They both have a probable cause conference set for Nov. 17 at 9 a.m.

Police are still looking for two other Port Huron residents who are believed to be involved. They are a 17-year-old man and an 18-year-old man.

If you have any information, call CAPTURE at 810-987-6688 or the Major Crimes Unit at 810-984-5383.

Damarion Taylor (Port Huron Police Department)