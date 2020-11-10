63ºF

Driver charged in Ypsilanti Township crash that killed 2 construction workers

Woman charged with 2 counts operating while intoxicated causing death

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Charges have been filed against a 29-year-old driver in a crash that killed two construction works in Ypsilanti Township.

Ryann Musselman, of Belleville, is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. A vehicle driven by Musselman hit both of the workers in the area.

The crash happened at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 94 eastbound near Harris Road. The victims have been identified as Nicholas Andres Sada and Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose. Both of the victims are Lansing residents.

Both victims died at the scene.

